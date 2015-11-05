The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Dan Martensen/Abercrombie & Fitch Neelam Gill is the new face of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Rocket Fuel has announced a series of management changes. Randy Wootton is the ad tech company’s new CEO, while its former cofounder and CEO George John and CFO David Sankaran are leaving.

2. Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Robert Senior has fighting talk for the tech companies like Google and Facebook vying for the ad industry’s creative talent. “I’ll see you in 45 years, guys — bring your beanbags,” he said.

3. Ad blocking company Shine has taken out a provocative print ad in the Financial Times, which denounces the ad industry. The ad features the famous photograph of Muhammad Ali knocking out Sonny Liston and the text: “The @iab knew we could block. Now they know we can punch, too.”

4. Facebook’s stock hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the company beat analysts’ expectations on the top and bottom line in its Q3 earnings. Revenue was up 41% year-over-year to $US4.5 billion, versus expectations of $US4.37 billion, while EPS was at $US0.57, versus expectations of $US0.52.

5. Facebook makes 50% more ad revenue from every US user than it did a year ago. The company’s ad business now generates $US9.86 for every user in the US.

6. The chief digital officer of WPP’s GroupM, Rob Norman, told us why his company acquired Google’s digital media agency Essence. He said Essence will help WPP become a more friendly “frenemy” with Google and it will give GroupM access to a huge new pool of talent.

7. Taco Bell is spending more than $US10 million to give customers free food. It is giving away free A.M. Crunchwraps on Thursday between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

8. Cable stocks got crushed on Wednesday. Time Warner cut its outlook for 2016, which saw stocks across the entire cable sector get whacked.

9. The new face of Abercrombie & Fitch is a Kanye West-endorsed model who made history at Burberry. Neelam Gill stars in the retailer’s latest ad campaign, which is designed to make the brand a little tamer.

10. AppNexus is taking on Google, Warc reports. The ad tech company has launched a new monetisation engine for publishers, which the company’s CEO Brian O’Kelley said will see it “win head to head for DFP [DoubleClick for Publishers] and win a significant share of the publisher market.”

