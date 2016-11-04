The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Starbucks Starbucks has been accused of ‘political brainwashing’ after it rolled out these green cups.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google rejected the EU’s antitrust charges of unfairly promoting its shopping services and blocking rivals in online advertising. The Alphabet unit said there was no factual, legal, or economic basis to the accusations.

2. Starbucks has been accused of “political brainwashing” after it rolled out green cups. The cups — featuring an illustration showing the faces of more than hundred people drawn in a single continuous line — were meant to promote a message of unity, but are having the opposite effect on some customers.

3. The former global CEO of Omnicom ad agency RAPP has blogged about his “punishing” experience. Alexei Orlov resigned from his post this summer amid a discrimination lawsuit brought against him by the company’s former US president.

4. Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Facebook, despite the company’s warning of increased spending and a slowdown in revenue growth. Facebook shares have been tumbling since its earnings report but none of the 11 Facebook analysts surveyed by Business Insider lowered their recommendations for the company.

5. Slack’s head of marketing Bill Macaitis has quietly stepped down after two years. A Slack representative confirmed to Business Insider that the company has not yet replaced him.

6. YouTube Red — YouTube’s ad-free paid subscription service — is failing to take off, according to a report from The Verge. A year after its launch, it had just 1.5 million paying subscribers as of late summer, with another 1 million signed up on a free trial basis, according to The Verge’s sources.

7. Retailer John Lewis admitted its “Man on the Moon” ad last Christmas may have been too sad, The Drum reports. John Lewis head of marketing Rachel Swift revealed that the mixed response to last year’s ad has led it to reevalaute the message it wanted to convey, speaking at the IPA’s Genesis Conference.

8. 1,000 companies are already using Facebook Workplace — a new version of Facebook designed for business users. CEO Mark Zuckerberg repeated the fact that it has just launched the communications product — a direct threat to the Slack business messaging product — during the quarterly conference call this week.

9. Digiday got hold of a new Snapchat advertising pitch deck. It reveals a new ad format called “Snap to Unlock,” where a brand can give the user the ability to snap in order to get a custom geofilter.

10. Boston Beer shares have halved in value from early 2015 — yet it continues to create new in-house craft products, The Motley Fool reports. Sam Adams Lager maker Boston Beer Company still hasn’t figured out that it isn’t a “craft” brewer anymore.

