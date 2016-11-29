The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. YouTube star Casey Neistat is building a startup within CNN to help the company package news in a way that appeals to younger audiences. Neistat has 5.8 million YouTube subscribers.

2. Shares in Time Inc. skyrocketed on Monday it rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.. Bronfman reportedly offered $18 per share, a 30% premium to Time’s closing price as of Friday.

3. AT&T is going to let you stream live TV for as little as $35 a month. The company announced its new streaming service DirecTV Now on Monday.

4. Buzzfeed’s CMO Frank Cooper is leaving the company, The Wall Street Journal reported. Cooper’s exit comes just after the company raised $200 million from Comcast Corp.’s NBCUniversal.

5. Up until Adobe agreed to acquire TubeMogul earlier this month, 16 entities were considered strategic buyers for the video ad tech company, Ad Exchanger reports. The sales process began last November, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

6. H&M released its Christmas ad, which was directed by Wes Anderson and stars actor Adrien Brody. Anderson brought his trademark quirkiness to the festive commercial.

7. After realising the power of mobile notifications to draw people back to content, publishers are at risk of overdoing it, Digiday reports. Notifications have grown into a major source of traffic engagement, but they can annoy readers.

8. The CEO of content recommendation platform Taboola has written an essay on fake news. Adam Singolda says asking whether companies like Facebook, Twitter, or Taboola are media companies or technology companies is just a question of semantics; the real question should be: “Are we accountable for what we distribute?”

9. Cyber Monday is doomed, according to five charts from Digiday. Consumers are locking in their spending ahead of Cyber Monday instead of waiting.

10. One of the hedge fund industry’s hottest new funds is betting on Disney. Samantha Greenberg’s Margate Capital Management is investing in Walt Disney Company — even as many peers are shedding the stock.

