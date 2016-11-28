The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. There is a sign that the growth in ad blocking could start to slow down. Ad blocking rates in Germany, which has a high rate of ad blocking compared to other countries, fell for the third straight quarter in a row.

2. Voice search has created a huge vulnerability at the heart of Google’s business. The company has traditionally relied on screens to sell ads.

3. The Icelandic government is suing the supermarket Iceland over the use of its name, The Drum reports. The Nordic state said it has caused harm to Icelandic businesses.

4. Mobile drove over a third of online revenue on Black Friday, Media Post reports. While total overall revenue for the annual shopping event grew almost 22% compared to 2015, revenue from mobile grew 33%.

5. Instagram has not started sending people notifications when you screenshot their public photos. There was a rumour going around social media that Instagram secretly added the feature.

6. It’s not just through Google and Facebook that fake news sites make money, Digiday reports. The varied and deep ad tech market provides fake news with plenty of ways to generate clicks.

7. This is the real story about McDonald’s mysterious “Gold Card” — the ticket to unlimited free fast food that Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have in their wallets. It is not issued by McDonald’s corporate office.

8. There’s a new social media network aiming to replicate Facebook for football fans, The Guardian reports. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona are amongst the football clubs that have joined up to form the network.

9. Media agencies are starting to alter the way they charge clients, Digiday reports. The changes are taking place as brands are increasingly asking for more transparency.

10. TV shows are getting rocked by a drop in viewership, according to a new report. People aren’t tuning in in the same numbers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.