The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

Catch up on the most important stories in advertising while you wait in line for your Black Friday bargains.

1. To get yourself in the Black Friday mood, look at five ways retailers trick you into spending more money. Department stores have you all figured out.

2. The European Parliament has passed a historic vote to break up Google. The EU doesn’t actually have the power to break up the company, but it does send a message to Google that the EU is unhappy with its business practices.

3. Visa has become the latest World Cup sponsor to castigate FIFA over the corruption allegations leveled at football’s governing body. The brand said it was “troubled” by recent events and is calling on “greater transparency and more open, forthright communications” from FIFA.

4. The “distasteful” World War I Christmas ad from Sainsbury’s will not be banned, despite sparking more than 700 complaints. The UK ad regulator said the ad is not likely to break the rules surrounding harm or offence.

5. A hard-hitting short film c

alled ‘My Husband made me a Prostitute” has gone viral in India. Mission Sharing Knowledge (MSK), an open editorial platform, is a fictional, first-person account of a well-read lady who resorts to prostitution to run her family after her husband meets with an accident due to drunk driving and falls in a coma.

6. A Hungarian county police department has released what has been described as possibly the world’s worst PSA about rape. The clip, which was released to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, is meant to be a public service announcement, but smacks more of satire.

7. The writers at CMO Today have compiled their advertising and marketing Christmas wishlist. Among the requests are an “acronym dictionary” and a call for Google to fix TV.

Social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook are being instructed to simplify their terms and conditions under a new crackdown on obtuse legalese, The Drum reports. A committee of UK MPs have dubbed the present system as overly long and largely impenetrable leaving most users entirely oblivious to how their personal details may be used and what their rights are.

9. AdNews explores whether Google’s move to offer users the chance to pay up to $US3 a month to remove ads from certain websites is “cannibalising” the ad industry. Ad execs are giving mixed reviews to Google’s “Contributor” service, but all agree it’s a “move that the advertising industry will be watching”.



10. This is how gay hook-up app Grindr is selling itself to major brand advertisers. Business Insider spoke to Grindr’s CEO Joel Simkhai and obtained the company’s advertiser pitch document.

