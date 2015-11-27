The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Slack via Adweek Slack has launched its first ad campaign.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. US Thanksgiving shopping crowds are looking “good, not great” this year. That’s according to Craig Johnson, president of retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners.

2. A climate change ad is being shown on London’s famous Piccadilly Circus every time it rains. The ad is for international development charity Action Aid.

3. These are the 13 hottest Vine stars that should be on your radar. From Lianna V to KingBach.

4. David Lynch made a series of “Twin Peaks”-themed Japanese ads for a coffee brand in the 1990s. They were suitably surreal.

5. Business messaging app Slack has launched its first ad campaign. The cartoon-like ads show the euphoria people feel when they are not bogged down by unproductive tasks.

6. Discount retailer Aldi is spoofing the John Lewis Christmas ad. The TV ad also features a “man on the moon,” but has a very different ending.

7. Snapchat has hired Twitter UK’s former head of brand strategy Will Scougal, The Drum reports. Scougal will become Snapchat UK’s head of creative strategy.

8. New York ad agency Chandelier is taking all 42 of its employees to Japan for the holidays, Adweek reports. The agency hopes the week-long trip will see its employees become “radically better versions of themselves when they return.”

9. Unilever is switching to using only renewable energy by 2030. The consumer goods giant has also committed to stop using energy from coal by 2020.

10. The Daily Mail has sold its daily deals business Wowcher for £29 million ($43.7 million), The Guardian reports. Wowcher will be merged with US rival Living Social in a new company owned by a private equity group.

