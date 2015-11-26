The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Apple Apple’s holiday ad stars Stevie Wonder.

Good morning — and Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A software pirate has been ordered to make a viral video to avoid paying a massive fine. The Czech Republic’s courts told the individual they will not force him to pay damages if the anti-piracy ad — in which he stars — reaches 200,000 views on YouTube.

2. Twitter has promoted UK sales director Dara Nasr to UK managing director, Campaign reports. He replaces Bruce Daisley, who was promoted to Twitter’s vice president of direct sales for Europe in April.

3. Facebook has announced four months paid paternity leave for all new parents. The expanded benefit affects Facebook’s new fathers and people in same-sex relationships outside the US.

4. ESPN is losing subscribers by the millions. A regulatory filing submitted Wednesday evening shows ESPN networks have lost 7 million subscribers since 2013.

5. Hackers replaced ISIS propaganda on the dark web with advertisements for an online pharmacy. Ghost Sec, a faction of the hactivist collective Anonymous, targeted an Islamic State propaganda website on Tor and replaced it with an ad for Prozac.

6. Here’s why we call it “Black Friday.” It’s all to do with ink, paper, and accounting.

7. Google’s answer to Facebook “Instant Articles” is coming soon. Accelerated Mobile Pages will kick off “early next year,” with several large media organisations already committed to support the effort.

8. Delta is ambitiously promising it will respond to all tweets from customers within an hour. The airline has taken out print ads to announce the commitment.

9. The US government is investigating whether Comcast unfairly monopolizes the “spot” cable ad sales market. The US Department of Justice’s probe will cover whether Comcast is holding back competition for local advertising.

10. Apple’s holiday ad is out. It stars Stevie Wonder and Andra Day.

