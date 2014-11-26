The 10 Things In Advertising You Need To Know Today

AP/Nestle Purina PetCare BuzzFeed, one of the sites that helped make Grumpy Cat famous, is reaching more US millennials than TV networks.

Hello on this chilly morning in London and New York. Catch up on the latest advertising stories as you warm up.

1. Twitter has launched a product called Offers, which lets users claim discounts from brand tweets to redeem in-store. The offer is tied to a users’ credit or debit card, which gives Twitter an easier way to measure the return on investment from their advertising.

2. Coca-Cola’s new US milk product Fairlife has previously put out some bizarre advertising. In February, when the product first launched regionally, Fairlife launched a campaign featuring “sexy” pin-up girls who appeared to be leaking milk from their dresses.

3. Millennials are switching off TV in favour of…BuzzFeed. A new report from BuzzFeed indicates that the site has a higher reach among US 18 to 34-year-olds than all of the major TV networks.

4. Microsoft and Yahoo are throwing themselves at Apple to replace Google as the iPhone’s default search engine. Apple’s contract with Google, which implements Google’s search engine as the default in Apple’s Safari browser, is expiring next year.

5. By 2015, one in four companies will have a chief data officer, according to Gartner. The research company has also found that 65% of CDOs are in the US while one in five are in the UK. In addition, over 25% of CDOs are women, almost twice as high as for CIOs (13 per cent).

6. MailOnline grew its revenues by more than 40% to £62 million in 2014, almost completely offsetting the advertising and sales decline at its sister print newspapers The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, The Guardian reports. Mail Online’s revenue growth of £19 million year-on-year outstripped the £10 million decline in print advertising revenues.

7. AdExchanger has same sage words of advice for Apple’s iAd, now it is taking its first steps into programmatic advertising. Among the suggestions from the industry, is that Apple should focus its iAd trade marketing on the hot topics of brand safety and ad viewability.

8. Oreo has had five videos created by YouTube stars banned by the UK advertising watchdog after a BBC journalist raised concerns that they were not clearly identifiable as ads. The vloggers had been paid by the brand to film themselves taking part in an “Oreo licking race.”

9. The CEO of MoPub, the mobile ad server acquired by Twitter last year, is stepping down from the role, AdAge reports. Jim Payne will now act as an ad tech advisor to Twitter’s CFO Anthony Noto.

10. Tumblr has launched a new mobile ad product. Tumblr Sponsored Apps, the company announced in a blog post. Tumblr Sponsored Apps are sold on a cost-per-install basis and advertisers on board so far include game developers Gree, Big Fish and TwoDots.

