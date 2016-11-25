The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Apple has stopped disclosing how much it spends on ads, and it’s not entirely clear why. The decision not to disclose ad spend for the full-year 2016 comes a year after the company’s advertising expenses rose 50% to a record $1.8 billion.

2. A new study has revealed how big a problem ageism is in the UK’s ad industry, according to the people that work in it. The YouGov study, commissioned by media agency MEC and trade magazine Campaign, found 79% of people working in the industry think it comes across as ageist.

3. These are the five most-liked holiday TV ads of 2016, according to data from research firm Ace Metrix. Kohls, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Macy’s, and Duracell take the top five spots.

4. Business Insider’s annual ranking of the 16 richest people in advertising (by income) is out. The only female from last year’s list, MDC Partner Network CEO Lori Senecal, just missed the cut this year.

5. How engaged airlines are with customers on social media is now critical to success, The Drum reports. The article outlines three ways social media impacts the airline industry.

6. Germany’s largest supermarket chain has denied there is neo-Nazi symbolism in its TV ad, The Guardian reports. The supermarket chain’s Christmas advert features two cars with number plates displaying codes commonly used by neo-Nazis to identify themselves to each other.

7. Facebook may have found a way to crack down on sales of dodgy sunglasses and fake clothes. In a patent application published on Thursday, Facebook outlines technology that is capable of recognising the content of images and flagging them if necessary.

8. This Medium post by Glenn Solomon makes sense of the Snapchat IPO. Solomon asked around among Snap investors, bankers, and IPO experts and laid out the most likely reasons for Snap Inc.’s decision to go public.

9. Apple’s messenger service, iMessage, has been targeted by spammers — we explain what it is and how to kill it. The good news is that iMessage spam isn’t really that dangerous if you know what it is and what you can do about it.

10. A reminder of our complete list of Black Friday store hours. From Walmart to Sears.

