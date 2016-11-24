The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Hollis Johnson Business Insider tells the founding story of Spectacles, Snap Inc’s first hardware product.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. A powerful trade body for big publishers sent a letter imploring the CEOs of Google and Facebook to tackle fake news. In the letter, obtained by Business Insider, the CEO of US trade body Digital Content Next says the two companies “bear a special responsibility, one that you sometimes appear naïve to,” to clean up the “garbage littering the digital media ecosystem.”

2. Twitter is giving its new chief operating officer Anthony Noto an additional $12 million a year in stock. Noto has served as Twitter’s finance chief for the past two years but has taken on additional responsibilities following the departure of former COO Adam Bain.

3. Snapchat’s Spectacles date back to a small Los Angeles startup that CEO Evan Spiegel quietly acquired for $15 million. Business Insider tells the founding story of the company’s first hardware product.

4. Twitter cofounder Ev Williams neatly pointed out how big Facebook’s fake news problem is with one screenshot. The screenshot shows two fake stories right next to Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook post which updated the world on the company’s progress and goals in taking the spreading of fake news.

5. The UK’s advertising regulator banned a TV ad for Heinz baked beans because people could hurt themselves if they copied the “Can Song” performed by actors in the ad. “We considered that consumers encouraged to learn the ‘Can Song’ were unlikely to be as proficient as the actors,” the ASA ruling said.

6. Business Insider is calling for nominations for the most powerful women in mobile advertising. We want to know who the top women in mobile advertising are for our annual ranking of the best and most influential women in the business — the deadline is tomorrow.

7. A growing number of UK brands are choosing to be more charitable on Black Friday, Digiday reports. It’s not just brands known for their ethical stance that are using Black Friday for fundraising over discounting.

8. The most-liked holiday ads this season are those from retailers, The Wall Street Journal reports. Research firm Ace Metrix tested 85 holiday-themed commercials with a sample of more than 500 people

9. AdExchanger has the inside story on why AppNexus banned Breitbart from its ad exchange. AppNexus’ VP of corporate communications Josh Zeitz cited several inbound complaints about Breitbart.

10. IPA data confirms the stereotype that “advertising is a young person’s game,” Campaign reports. The issue of ageism has been absent from the advertising agenda.

NOW WATCH: 9 phrases on your résumé that make hiring managers cringe



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.