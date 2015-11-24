The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Amazon covered New York subway cars with Nazi-like insignia to advertise its new show “The Man in the High Castle.” It decked out the interior of a New York City S train with images of the US flag with a German imperial eagle and iron crosses on one side and Japanese rising-sun flags on the other.

2. Sony has exclusive rights to advertise the new “Star Wars: Battlefront” game — so Microsoft found a way around it. Microsoft strategically placed print ads next to reviews of the new game.

3. Walmart has pushed its Cyber Monday deals forward to Sunday to take on Amazon. The world’s largest retailer said with internet access readily available, limiting the event to a weekday no longer makes sense.

4. Domino’s launched a physical button you push to order pizza. They are being released in the UK as part of a social media competition and the pizza chain is considering whether to roll them out to the US next year.

5. Omnicom’s DDB Worldwide has acquired Grupo ABC, Adweek reports. The South American agency group includes shops such as Africa, CDN, Loducca, Newstyle, and Sunset.

6. GE is launching its second Snapchat ad campaign. Its sponsored geofilter will target people in US airports and train stations travelling home for the holidays.

7. H&M has launched a bizarre holiday ad starring Katy Perry. The spot sees the Roar-singer play the role of a “festive fairy.”

8. Rihanna and Samsung have unveiled a cryptic interactive website to preview her new album “Anti.” Samsung paid $25 million to sponsor the new album and Rihanna’s world tour.

9. McDonald’s all-day breakfast might be taking customers from IHOP and Denny’s. Nomura analyst Mark Kalinowski says sales at family-dining restaurants that have been serving all-day breakfast for decades are slipping, as McDonald’s same-store sales grow.

10. Huffington Post founder, president, and editor-in-chief Arianna Huffington spoke to Digiday about the site’s expansion plans. HuffPo wants to be in 50 countries within the next decade, up from 15 currently.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.