The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Kimberly White/Getty Images Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey accidentally had his Twitter account suspended.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google and Facebook’s threat to ad agencies has been “over-stated,” according to note from analysts at Credit Suisse. The conclusion of Credit Suisse’s analysis was that agencies’ independence should mitigate any threat of being toppled by the two digital advertising titans.

2. Apple has announced it’s doing Black Friday after it dropped the event last year. A dedicated web page announcing the one-day shopping event says the fastest way to shop it will be with the Apple Store app.

3. Twitter boss Jack Dorsey had his account suspended by “mistake.” Dorsey returned to Twitter minutes after his account was suspended to tell his 3.55 million followers that the suspension was “an internal mistake.”

4. Ad tech company AppNexus has banned Breitbart from its ad exchange. AppNexus deactivated Breitbart News after an audit, which found the domain violated its hate speech code.

5. Google is launching a music festival called Good Fest. The event’s website describes it as “a first-of-its-kind livestream festival for good.”

6. Dr Pepper has purchased flavored-water company Bai Brands for $1.7 billion. The deal could turn Bai into a huge threat to Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

7. Several Facebook employees reportedly quit over a tool that would censor posts in China. The software would give third parties, like internet service providers, the ability to monitor Facebook for popular stories and suppress them at will.

8. Speculation is mounting that Jony Ive has checked out at Apple. People who know the company well are starting to suggest that Ive has been taking more of a backseat role.

9. A pilot strike is threatening to ground flights carrying cargo for Amazon during the busy holiday season. About 250 pilots employed by ABX Air went on strike Tuesday morning to protest what they say are staffing shortages.

10. The performance of mobile ad campaigns has improved significantly, according to research by Nielsen, The Wall Street Journal reports. The research looked at data between April and June of 2016 and found that 60% of mobile ad impressions reached the people they were intended for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.