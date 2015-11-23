The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The UK’s largest mobile carrier EE is looking at whether to restrict “irritating” mobile ads from its network. The company has launched a strategic review to decide whether it should help its 27 million customers block some forms of advertising on the mobile web and within apps.

2. Google’s entertainment industry educator in chief Julia Ann Crommett is striving to banish stereotypes about computer science from mainstream media. She has been working with everyone from Disney to HBO to encourage more inclusive portrayals of what an engineer or a computer scientist looks like.

3. The Church of England is threatening to sue Britain’s biggest cinema chains after they refused to show an advert that showed people reciting the Lord’s Prayer, MailOnline reports. Digital Cinema Media — which handles ad sales for Odeon, Cineworld, and Vue — has a policy not to run advertisements connected to personal beliefs.

4. A woman found a kidney donor after placing an ad on the wrong section of Craigslist. A man responded to the ad while scanning the site for construction supplies.

5. McDonald’s is getting cheaper. As part of its turnaround plan, the fast food chain is realigning around what it calls a “value platform,” which essentially means more promotions.

6. Snapchat has started offering advertisers audience targeting, Digiday reports. Advertisers can buy audience bundles of different publisher channels in its Discover section, which are grouped by themes such as “world news and culture” and “entertainment.”

7. Pizza Hut US has appointed David Timm as its chief marketing officer, Adweek reports. He joins from sister brand KFC, where he was chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland.

8. Yahoo’s board has a big, looming problem that could mean the end of Marissa Mayer’s tenure as CEO. One Yahoo investor told us that the board is not thinking about the Alibaba spinoff plan as stewards of shareholder capital, but as a management team in self-preservation mode.

9. Yahoo won’t let some users with ad blockers access their email. The test is running amongst a small group of users in the US, but some aren’t happy about it.

10. Here’s why the moonshot project that Google just launched could be such a good deal. Last week it announced a new experiment that lets Android users “stream” a handful of apps via mobile search without having to download them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.