The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Instagram Instagram has added Snapchat-like disappearing messages and the ability to broadcast live video.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Instagram is now copying the basic concept of Snapchat’s messaging. Yesterday the Facebook-owned photo app announced it had added Snapchat-like disappearing messages and the ability to broadcast live video.

2. BuzzFeed raised another $200 million from NBCUniversal at the same valuation it had last year. NBC’s total investment in Buzzfeed is now $400 million.

3. Apple released its 2016 Christmas ad starring Frankenstein’s monster. With the strapline “Open Your Heart to Everyone,” it’s a heart-warming — but very unusual — spot.

4. Amazon is exploring live sports streaming, Reuters reports. The company has been in discussions to create a premium, exclusive sports package with a Prime membership.

5. Snapchat’s Spectacles are now on sale in New York City. The latest vending machine is located inside a pop-up shop at East 59th Street, near Central Park in Manhattan.

6. There are big user problems with Snapchat’s new Spectacles — Business Insider spent 24 hours with one of the most in-demand tech products of the year. If you have long hair, expect it to claim a starring role in most videos.

7. Publishers are losing confidence in Facebook following measurement errors the social network recently admitted to, Digiday reports. The head of social media at BBC News, Mark Frankel, said the errors will cause some changes to how it currently approaches publishing content on Facebook.

8. Ad agencies are rethinking how they collect data and recruit staff following Trump’s win, The Wall Street Journal reports. Advertisers are questioning if they are out of touch with the middle American voters who supported Trump.

9. Black Friday is losing its relevancy to US shoppers. Over the last several years, shopper traffic in stores on Black Friday has been falling and this year it is expected to fall further.

10. Snapchat is struggling to gain ground in Asia against South Korean competitor Snow, the South China Morning Post reports. Snow’s features are almost identical to Snapchat’s but its filters are catered to the Asian market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.