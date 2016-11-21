The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook is winding down the ad server that sits within the Atlas ad tech platform it acquired from Microsoft in 2013. Facebook’s purchase of Atlas was once seen as a way Facebook could take on Google DoubleClick’s dominance of the display ad market.

2. Facebook is doing a $6 billion stock buyback. The company said the buybacks will be consistent with Facebook’s “capital allocation strategy of prioritising investment to grow the business over the long term.”

3. Google is planning to remove the “In the news” section from its desktop search following “fake news” criticism. It will be replaced by a carousel of “Top stories” similar to what now exists on mobile.

4. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg published a post late Friday addressing how it plans to deal with its massive fake news problem. In the post, Zuckerberg said: “We do not want to be arbiters of truth ourselves, but instead rely on our community and trusted third parties” to help moderate content on the site.

5. Ahead of France’s election, US publishers have targeted the country for international expansion, Digiday reports. “The global media circus around it [France] will be substantially greater than French politics would expect to attract in more routine years,” Douglas McCabe, CEO at Enders Analysis says.

6. Google has done a much better job combating fake news than Facebook, but there is still a big problem it needs to fix. “Newsy” Google search results seem like they have been editorially approved, but actually haven’t been.

7. Apple should buy Snapchat’s parent company Snap Inc. now. Business Insider’s Kif Leswing explains why.

8. Here’s a ranking of the 10 most effective brand jingles, including “I’m Lovin’ it.” Marketing analytics platform Veritonic surveyed more than 2,600 panelists and tracked their emotions and engagement using patent-pending technology.

9. Google opened a pop-up store in New York intended to showcase the range of new “Made by Google” products. Business Insider got an early peek at what customers can expect.

10. Apple design guru Jony Ive designed a Christmas tree without any decorations. Every year, London hotel Claridge’s gets famous designers to design Christmas trees for its lobby, this year the tree was unveiled with no decorations whatsoever.

