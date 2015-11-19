The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The CEO of ad tech company Drawbridge explained to us why she thinks there are so few women in tech. Kamakshi Sivaramakrishnan also spoke about how being a woman can play to your advantage in the ad tech world, and shared advice about how to succeed as a female entrepreneur.

2. Google has begun streaming app content in its mobile search results. For example, if you search for “Hotels in Chicago,” Google will now be able to surface previously app-only content from apps like Hotel Tonight.

3. Google’s cloud boss Urs Hölzle thinks the cloud could soon start making more money for the company than advertising. He said the goal is to talk about Google “as a cloud company” by 2020.

4. There’s a new “Big Tobacco” — and one industry is determined to silence its critics. This week the Food and Drug Administration announced that Americans should eat and drink no more than 50 grams of sugar a day — a move the American Beverage Association is fiercely opposing.

5. Tinder-owner Match Group priced its IPO at $US12 a share. That was the low end of the range it was aiming for.

6. Tinder CEO Sean Rad gave a cringe-worthy interview with London’s Evening Standard newspaper, which forced Match to rush out a filing with the SEC on the brink of its IPO. In the interview, Rad misstated the app’s user numbers, and he also made some outrageous comments when discussing his affinity for smart women.

7. Lululemon has unveiled its new store of the future. The New York City-based store has a hangout spot , a coffee bar, coat check, and a space for fitness classes, concerts, and art shows.

8. Justin Bieber dies and Will Ferrell is jacked in the “Zoolander 2” trailer. Ben Stiller returns as supermodel Derek Zoolander in the sequel to the 2001 cult comedy.

9. Coca-Cola has a strategy to make people buy its soda more often and for more money. It’s called “marketing in smaller sizes.”

10. IBM is making a big bet on the “Internet of Things.” The company is making a $US3 billion investment over the next four years to establish and grow a distinct Internet of Things business unit.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.