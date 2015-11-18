The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Instagram/@adampadilla BrandFire president Adam Padilla draws a sketch a day and posts it to Instagram.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. The president of Manhattan-based ad agency BrandFire told us why he draws amazingly detailed sketches and posts them to Instagram each day. Adam Padilla, who now has more than 30,000 Instagram followers, said the project gives him and the agency a focus group and grounds him in his daily tasks.

2. Google has relaunched Google+. It has a new look and is geared towards helping people connect with other like-minded users who share similar interests.

3. Former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo said it’s “nonsense” that no-one wanted the job besides Jack Dorsey. Costolo told CNBC there was “significant interest in the role from a variety of executives.”

4. Gawker is going to become a politics site. That will mean about 10 people will lose their jobs, but an equal number will be created, according to a leaked memo and a New York Times report.

5. Verizon thinks it’s created the go-to entertainment app for young people in go90. Brian Angiolet, Verizon’s senior vice president of consumer products, told us about the vision for the video app.

6. The new Barbie commercial stars a boy and people are loving it. It’s the first time a boy has starred in a commercial for the doll.

7. Salesforce has poached a key Microsoft exec. Bob Stutz, who ran Microsoft Dynamics for more than three years, is Salesforce’s new chief analytics officer.

8. Yahoo has been dragged into New York’s investigation into daily fantasy sports. Yahoo has received a subpoena from the New York attorney general, according to a report in the New York Times, citing an anonymous source.

9. Here are the 20 billion-dollar startups that pay the highest salaries. Ad tech companies AppNexus and MediaMath are on the list, according to data from Glassdoor.

10. UK national broadcaster Channel 4 has launched its own premium video programmatic exchange. The service will let advertisers buy audiences programmatically on its video-on-demand player All4, Digiday reports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.