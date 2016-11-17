The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook announced three big updates to its advertising measurement offering. Facebook also revealed it had discovered a number of its metrics were being measured incorrectly.

2. Twitter has begun suspending accounts of users that are linked with the alt-right political movement, The Next Web reported. Accounts suspended so far include the one belonging to the head of the National Policy Institute (NPI) think tank, Richard Spencer.

3. Apple is integrating augmented reality technology into the iPhone’s camera app. The effort, which involves teams from several acquired startups, reflects Apple’s near-term desire to put augmented reality technology into consumers’ hands.

4. Business Insider has compiled a list of the 39 most creative people in UK tech. The UK’s technology scene is filled with some seriously creative people.

5. Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google’s parent company Alphabet, says he is worried about Russian cyber attacks against the US more than in any other country. Schmidt made the comment in an interview on Bloomberg’s “The David Rubenstein Show.”

6. Self-described “award-losing creative,” Pablo Rochat, has set up a fake Snapbot to poke fun at the vending machines Snap Inc. is using to sell its Spectacles. Rochat is playing on the hype caused by the vending machines that have so far popped up in California and Oklahoma.

7. Facebook has acquired a face-tracking company, FaceMetrics, to expand its capabilities in photo and video, VentureBeat reports. The companies did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

8. Business Insider reviewed Apple’s new $300 collectible coffee table book. The book’s 300 or so pages are all dedicated to big, beautiful photos of Apple products that came out in the last 20 years, from 1998 to 2015, and of the tools that make them.

9. Ad buyers are irritated by the errors Facebook said it made in calculating advertising metrics, Digiday reports. Marketers could be more sceptical of Facebook’s metrics, CEO of Deep Focus, Ian Schafer, said.

10. The Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of the divided responses from media executives on the topic of Facebook policing fake news. There is a great sense of unease across the publishing industry over the question of how aggressively Facebook should police fake news.

