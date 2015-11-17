The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. DraftKings is asking TV networks to delay airing its ads. The company is delaying its ad commitments as the debate around whether daily fantasy sports games fall into the gambling category heats up.

2. Facebook’s stock was down almost 3% on Monday. Board member Marc Andreessen has sold about three quarters of his stake in the company over the past two weeks.

3. UFC champ Holly Holm, who KO’d the previously undefeated Ronda Rousey on Sunday, is sponsored by a company that sold illegal PEDs. Texas-based Intel Pharma has sold at least two products that are banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the US Anti-Doping Agency — although there’s no evidence to suggest Holm has ever taken any banned or illegal substances.

4. Google’s mobile search has got a boost from Facebook. Google searches from Android smartphones will now display information from public Facebook profiles, pages, groups, and events.

5. Pandora acquired streaming competitor Rdio for $US75 million in cash. Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews hinted that his company bought technology and intellectual property from Rdio so it could compete with the likes of Spotify in the area of on-demand streaming.

6. Several employees from ad agencies Publicis and Havas were killed in the Paris terrorist attacks. Adweek reports that a number of agencies have been blacking out their social media cover and photo profiles as a mark of respect.

7. McDonald’s has ended its Dollar Menu. In its place, McDonald’s is offering a new McPick 2 deal that lets customers select two items for $US2.

8. These are the 20 brands millennial women love. The latest Teen Vogue-Goldman Sachs Love List is out.

9. Black Friday might be a bust this year. Research from retail analysis firm Conlumino found seven in 10 Americans are unimpressed by Black Friday discounts, and three in five say they would rather shop online than fight the crowds in stores.

10. Here’s how to use YouNow. It’s a livestreaming app that teens are obsessed with.

