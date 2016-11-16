The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Getty/Scott Olson Evan Spiegel, CEO and cofounder of Snapchat.

1. Snapchat has filed for an IPO that could value the company at $25 billion. The wheels are in motion for what’s expected to be the largest tech debut in years.

2. Business Insider has released a list of the 50 most innovative CMOs in the world. Chief marketing officers are more important to the success of global businesses — and more powerful — than ever before.

3. Reddit cofounder Alex Ohanian described native advertising as something “nobody actually reads but everyone has just bought into.“ Marketers have been fooled into thinking people are reading their native ads, when instead, Ohanian believes they have simply been tricked by “Facebook arbitrage.”

4. Macy’s is expanding its discount chain — Macy’s Backstage — into 45 full-priced department stores within the next couple of months. This model copies highly successful brands like TJ Maxx and Nordstrom Rack.

5. Facebook users are solving Facebook’s fake news problem with a simple list. The solution started with an assistant professor of media studies, Melissa Zimdars, and her attempt to educate her students in media literacy.

6. Google CEO Sundar Pichai described the recent US election as a “challenging democratic process” that was “deeply divided” in a talk at Google’s London office. The comments on the election came after an audience member asked Pichai in a question and answer session what his biggest challenge is.

7. We got our hands on Snapchat’s Spectacles, this video shows you what they’re like. The new wearable device is only available in certain vending machines that are popping up across the United States.

8. Facebook is testing an ad format that allows retailers to include more than one product item within the newsfeed, AdWeek reports. The format featuring multiple products is a two-click process.

9. The world’s top Apple analyst thinks there will be three iPhones in 2017. In a new note from KGI Securities, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says he believes that there’ll be two sizes with LCD screens — and one with an OLED screen (and dual cameras).

10. Google has announced plans to open a new UK headquarters building in London. The BBC reports it could create up to 3,000 jobs in the country by 2020.

