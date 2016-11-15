The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Google is looking into an issue that displayed an inaccurate source of the popular-vote tally for the US election in its top search result. The most recently updated popular vote tally, according to the Associated Press, shows Hillary Clinton with a lead over Donald Trump, but the top result was for a WordPress blog that showed Trump in the lead.

2. A new report shows Facebook didn’t block fake news because it was scared of suppressing right-wing sites. The Gizmodo report claims the social network chose not to take steps to suppress fake news earlier this year because it would have “disproportionately impacted right-wing news sites by downgrading or removing that content from people’s feeds.”

3. Ride-hailing company Lyft is ditching its familiar pink mustache logo in favour of a more streamlined look. It will replace the mustache with a sleek, glowing gadget designed to help customers quickly spot the car they ordered.

4. Snapchat is doing everything it can to avoid its Spectacles looking like Google Glass. The simplicity of Spectacles is very much by design, and it’s why Snap CEO Evan Spiegel called them a “toy” when they were first announced.

5. James Corden sings the soundtrack on Sainsbury’s 2016 Christmas advert, The Drum reports. Sainsbury’s festive ad is an animated three-minute musical narrated by James Corden, following a day in the life of a stressed dad.

6. The trailer for sci-fi movie “Ghost in the Shell” starring Scarlett Johansson is out and has already been viewed almost 3 million times. Scarlett Johansson plays The Major, a cyborg policewoman in a near-future Japan who is on the hunt for cyber-terrorists.

7. A chart from Deutsche Bank shows how tiny the margins will be on AT&T’s new $35 streaming TV service, DirecTV Now. AT&T shocked the industry last month by announcing that the monthly price for DirecTV Now would be just $35.

8. Google and Facebook are cracking down to prevent their ads appearing on fake news sites, Reuters reports. Alphabet’s Google and Facebook on Monday announced measures aimed at halting the spread of “fake news” on the internet by targeting how some purveyors of phony content make money: advertising.

9. Google bought shopping search startup, Undecidable Labs, which specialises in turning online searches into purchases, AdAge reports. The acquisition suggests that Google is progressing to generate revenue from its massive library of online images.

10. WhatsApp is launching free video calling for all 1 billion users. The social network announced the feature is rolling out to users across the globe — putting it in direct competition with Apple’s FaceTime, and venerable chat app Skype.

