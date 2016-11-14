The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook announced it is going to remove an option that allowed advertisers to exclude certain ethnic groups from their targeting. The announcement — which will only affect housing, employment, or credit ads — comes a month after a ProPublica published an article highlighting the targeting option.

2. Adidas and Under Armour are making significant gains on Nike in the battle to be the sportswear brand’s top US competitor. Nike’s market share in both shoes and apparel seems to be declining.

3. As ratings tank, NFL execs are considering cutting back the number of commercials shown during games. “We want to take as much what we call dead time, non-action, out of the game, so that we can make the game more exciting,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said during the annual DealBook conference, hosted by the New York Times.

4. AT&T will lower the quality of most video on its network by default next year. The company announced the new feature “Stream Saver” will cap videos at the standard 480p resolution, instead of presenting them in higher definition.

5. The 2017 “frenzy” of media consolidation predicted by Vice’s CEO is about to arrive, insiders say. CEO Shane Smith said Vice, valued at $4 billion, was building a war chest of funding to “go out there and buy market share.”

6. Facebook has acquired CrowdTangle — a four-year-old tool used by publishers like Vox, BuzzFeed, and Mic to track how their content is shared on social media. The two companies announced the deal on Friday, bit did not disclose the financial terms.

7. Some telecoms industry players believe a Trump administration could try to walk back the net neutrality rules that were instituted under President Obama. Those rules, voted for in 2015, mandated that internet service providers and mobile carriers can’t provide so-called fast lanes for certain content.

8. Snapchat just moved its Spectacles vending machine to a new location in Northern California. The first vending machine showed up in Venice Beach and now, the company has moved it to a new location: Loma Vista, California.

9. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is taking a much more conciliatory tone towards President-elect Donald Trump. There’s a pragmatic reason: Amazon has grown so big, it needs Washington on its side to keep up its crazy growth.

10. Business Insider US editor in chief Alyson Shontell says Mark Zuckerberg’s response to Facebook being blamed for Trump’s election is tone deaf. If Facebook wants to be a platform where billions of people regularly find and share news, then it needs to accept some of the responsibility that comes with that power, Shontell writes.

