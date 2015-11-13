The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 30 best people in advertising to follow on Twitter. From top agency execs, to brand marketers.

2. Actor and former model Tyrese Gibson is being accused of stealing other people’s viral videos to create millions of views for himself on Facebook. YouTube channel Kurzgesagt pulls out an example where a video he supposedly took without permission was uploaded to his Facebook page, along with a link to buy his latest R&B album.

3. Product Hunt, the best site for discovering the next big thing, is getting a brand new look. The redesign promotes a more diverse selection of products as the site looks to become accessible to a wider audience.

4. Adblock Plus held “Camp David” peace talks with advertisers and publishers in New York last week. The ad blocker has shared what it learned from the discussions.

5. A former Facebook exec launched a $US70 million fund for startups with “data as a core element.” Christian Hernandez, Facebook’s former UK and pan-European director, now works at White Star Capital, which has launched its first institutional fund.

6. Disney is taking a page from Netflix’s book. The company plans to launch a standalone digital subscription service.

7. Starbucks is running a TV spot all about Christmas. And yes, it features those red cups.

8. Hulu is reportedly in talks with Time Warner to sell a stake of itself that would value the company at $US5 billion. The deal would make Time Warner an equal stakeholder as Hulu’s current owners Disney, Comcast, and Fox.

9. Amazon and Alibaba have approached five-year-old ecommerce startup Wish. But the CEO seems to want more than $US10 billion.

10. Victoria’s Secret made history at this year’s fashion show. Maria Borges appeared on the runway with her natural hair, sans wig or extensions.

