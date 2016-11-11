The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Snap Inc Snapchat will be selling its Spectacles through pop-up vending machines called ‘Snapbots.’

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Disney reported a drop in ESPN ad revenue as a result of fewer impressions and lower rates. The company reported third-quarter earnings that missed analysts’ expectations and the stock fell up to 3%.

2. Snapchat will be selling its camera-equipped Spectacles through special pop-up vending machines called “Snapbots.” We show you what it’s like to pick up a pair of Spectacles in person.

3. Adobe is acquiring ad tech company TubeMogul for $540 million. The deal will see Adobe acquiring all TubeMogul’s common stock for $14 per share.

4. Google attempted to acquire Reddit back in 2005, but the deal broke down because founders Alexis Ohanian and Steve Huffman didn’t want to become Googlers. Google had proposed using Reddit to power the comments sections on its properties.

5. Nearly every major tech stock was down on Thursday, one day after Donald Trump was officially elected president. Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon were all in the red, despite the broader market being up.

6. Advertisers are using tongue-in-cheek ads to attract Americans set on moving to Canada. There is a strong pull among certain disenchanted Americans to the north and brands have taken notice.

7. Product Hunt, a 3-year-old website that lets people share information about and volunteer to try the latest tech products, has a plan to start generating revenue next year. The company is preparing to launch its first revenue-generating product in the first quarter of 2017.

8. Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook execs are speaking out about Trump’s victory. We’ve rounded up six execs’ public responses.

9. One of the most talked-about rising companies in retail is reportedly filing for bankruptcy. Nasty Gal — the once promising hip retailer for young women — has been through some tumultuous times in recent years.

10. Instagram is adding more features to take on Snapchat. The Facebook-owned app added three more features on Thursday to compete with Snapchat, including the ability to @ mention people in Stories, include web links, and more.

