The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Early Uber investor and serial entrepreneur Jason Calacanis has launched an ad blocker. AdReplacer replaces Taboola, Outbrain, and ZergNet with “quality content” from the likes of Rolling Stone and Bloomberg.

2. AppNexus is speaking to Goldman Sachs and other banks about its IPO plans. The ad tech company is tipped to IPO next year, although it has yet to retain any investment bank.

3. Instagram has launched a new Partner Program. The initiative, similar to Facebook’s marketing partner program, has launched with 40 partners with expertise in ad tech, community management, and content marketing.

4. Victoria’s Secret held its annual fashion show. Here are the outrageous photos.

5. Bloomingdale’s has apologised for approving an “inappropriate” ad in its new holiday catalogue. The ad featured a man looking at a woman and the caption: “Spike your best friend’s egg nog when they’re not looking.”

6. T-Mobile has a plan to blow up the cable business. The first step is letting customers stream Netflix and HBO without using up any data.

7. This is the inside story of Business Insider’s $US442 million sale to Axel Springer. A look at how Business Insider was built, and sold.

8. Google’s vice president of performance media Jason Spero said marketers’ zeal for mobile apps is all wrong. He said the rush to build an app confused the consumer and confused marketers about how we discover on mobile.

9. There are two main reasons people are not buying the Apple Watch, according to research firm Wristly. Price is number one factor, and the second barrier is that people think it’s too new and untested.

10. A startup founder says his app was downloaded thousands of times after he met an Apple employee and it was featured in the App Store. Oliver Southern, the founder of household bill-splitting app Chored, said having the app featured saw downloads rise to 800 installs per day.

