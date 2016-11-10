The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo has for the first time formally raised the possibility of Verizon backing out of the $4.8 billion acquisition deal. The warning comes on the back of the hack the company announced in September.

2. 23 lawsuits seeking class action status have been filed against Yahoo over its email breach. The company admitted that the breach may “cause users and customers to curtail or stop using our products and services” in an SEC filing on Wednesday.

3. Twitter’s chief operating officer Adam Bain is stepping down and being replaced by chief financial officer Anthony Noto. Bain’s departure leaves Twitter without one of the online ad industry’s most respected execs at a time when the company is facing mounting pressure to increase its revenue.

4. You don’t need a tech team to win an election — you need a Twitter account. In an interview with Business Insider, Matt Yale of Tusk Ventures — a political strategy firm — said: “He (Trump) was incredibly effective at using the limited characters of Twitter to say the two to three sentences that he wanted on every single issue, every single day.”

5. Post-election, Twitter stock popped about 4% — at $19.11 per share. The company said that more than 75 million tweets were sent through 3 a.m. ET Wednesday morning, according to USA Today, breaking the record set on election day in 2012 of 31 million tweets.

6. Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of WPP — the world’s largest advertising agency holding group — said that Donald Trump’s surprise win is “effectively a second Brexit.” In an emailed statement, Sorrell said: “Increased levels of uncertainty will mean more hesitation to make important decisions in the short term, both by people and governments.”

7. A growing number of Trump opposers are taking to Twitter to protest peacefully, via a movement called #TwitterBlackout. The users are changing their profile pictures to a blank black square.

8. Now that Donald Trump will become the next US president, Jeff Bezos and the companies he owns — Amazon and The Washington Post specifically — may have to brace themselves. These are the areas that could face increased scrutiny under Trump’s presidency.

9. Some people are blaming Facebook for Donald Trump’s surprise victory. Facebook and its news feed algorithm is tuned to try and show you stuff you like — it doesn’t distinguish between fact and fiction.

10. Walmart just kicked off some of its Black Friday deals more than two weeks in advance of the shopping holiday. But there’s a small catch: the deals are only available to users of Walmart’s app for now.

