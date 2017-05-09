The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Ogilvy Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ bottles are meant to be shaped like women’s bodies.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. Local US TV operator Sinclair Broadcast Group has merged with its rival Tribune in a deal worth around $US3.9 billion. Sinclair operates local TV news stations in the US, while Tribune runs 42 stations.

2. Former Sun newspaper editor Kelvin MacKenzie won’t be returning as a columnist after comparing mixed race footballer Ross Barkley to a gorilla. The controversy comes as another media entity controlled by the Murdoch family, 21st Century Fox, tries to acquire the remainder of Sky.

3. Amazon will probably launch a new Echo device that comes with a touchscreen today. The new device will reportedly make it easier for people to buy products with their voice.

4. UK beauty brand Dove made product packaging that looked like women’s bodies as part of its ongoing “Real Beauty” campaign. People on Twitter immediately parodied the idea, posting pictures of bottles shaped like the Minions from “Despicable Me,” and syrup bottles.

5. Netflix rival Tubi TV has raised $US20 million for its ad-supported streaming service, according to the Wall Street Journal. The service differs from Netflix because it has a much broader range of classic films, rather than newer blockbuster titles.

6. Twitter wants to show some of the biggest advertising spenders that its ads really do drive product sales. It has teamed up with data firm Dunnhumby to demonstrate how ads for FMCG brands impact sales.

7. Fox News Media has hired former Horizon Media executive Marianne Gambelli as its head of sales. Gambelli succeeds Paul Rittenberg, who left last month according to The Wall Street Journal.

8. Amazon is reportedly getting into the live music business, kicking off a series of gigs with Blondie this month, according to The Guardian. The new business is called Prime Live Events and will probably be targeted at Prime subscribers.

9. A mattress company has teamed up with Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak to launch two “tech-infused mattresses,” according to AdAge. 31-year-old Mattress Firm wants to rival newer startups like Casper.

10. The Guardian has uncovered more detail about how Facebook recruits ex-political advisors to help MPs target ads at voters. Labour said it planned to spend around £1 million during the election campaign on Facebook.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.