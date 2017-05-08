The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook will launch more than 20 original shows in June, going head-to-head with Amazon, Snapchat, Netflix, and traditional TV. It will premiere a mix of longer, scripted shows and shorter five to 10 minute shows.

2. Martin Sorrell, chief executive of ad group WPP, said Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential win was good for the ad industry. Sorrell said Macron would stimulate investment and growth.

3. YouTube has paused certain video ads while it puts new measures in place to stop terror and hate speech videos showing up. According to Marketing Land, Google has temporarily stopped discovery ads that show up on YouTube’s mobile search, or as a “related video.”

4. The UK’s main opposition party wants to ban all junk food ads on TV before 9pm to help child obesity levels. Junk food ads are currently banned on kids’ TV, but a Labour government would extend this to all ads showing before the watershed.

5. Facebook has run a newspaper advertising campaign about fake news ahead of the UK general election. The newspaper ads give 10 tips on how users to should spot false information, according to The Drum.

6. Ad agencies undervalue themselves, according to an agency CEO who sold his shop to Accenture late last year. Ben Bilboul, boss of Karmarama, said agencies needed to channel their high-quality creative talent into other areas.

7. AppNexus CEO Brian O’Kelley said it took him four hours to decide whether to ban Breitbart from his company’s exchange last year. He said advertisers should feel obliged to support ethical media, and said he was happy to set an example.

8. All the major US TV networks have refused to air an advert from President Donald Trump which features the phrase “fake news”, according to Variety. The ad celebrates Trump’s first 100 days in office.

9. Telefonica has partnered with People.io, a British startup that gives people rewards in exchange for their data. The two companies launched a co-branded version of People.io’s app in Germany called O2 Get, which will give people rewards like digital gift cards if they answer questions.

10. Australia’s opposition party, the ALP, has admitted that showing an ad with the tagline “employ Australians first” and featuring mostly white people was probably a bad idea. Leader Bill Shorten wouldn’t accept claims of racism but described the ad as a “bad oversight”, according to the BBC.

