The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Yahoo acquired a mystery company for $US23 million in Q1. Yahoo filed a 10Q with the SEC on Thursday, but it provided no details on which company it had bought.

2. Here are 22 of the most creative outdoor campaigns so far this year. Marketers have surpassed themselves with their billboard activity in 2015.

3. Microsoft has no plans to pursue a Salesforce acquisition, according to Reuters. It had previously been reported that Microsoft was evaluating a bid for Salesforce after the latter was approached by another unnamed would-be buyer.

4. There’s an unbelievable story behind the 18-year-old classified ad that refuses to die. The ad reads: “WANTED: Somebody to go back in time with me. This is not a joke.”

5. Apple is attempting to drum up iPad sales with a new ad campaign. It says the tablet “changes everything.”

6. Whole Foods is opening a cheaper store. The discount grocery store will target millennials.

7. Facebook holds an annual “games day” where people dress up in bright colours to play silly team games. We have photos.

8. Nintendo has signed a huge new deal with Universal Parks and Resorts. It shows just how far the gaming company will go to turn the ship around.

9. Snapchat has announced a new ad product, charging advertisers 2 cents per video view. AdAge reports that the new ad format is a 10-second video that runs in between articles and videos on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

10. Fitbit just filed to go public. The wearables company is growing fast, and it’s profitable.

