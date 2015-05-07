The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

McDonald’s The old Hamburglar is out. A new hunky/creepy one is in.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. McDonald’s has a new Hamburglar. The internet can’t decide whether he is hot or creepy.

2. Twitter has a porn problem. Advertisers are starting to worry about it.

3. Facebook wants to turn its mobile ad network into an even bigger business. It launched a suite of new tools on Wednesday to help publishers and developers better integrate lucrative native ad formats into their apps.

4. Facebook also announced a new partnership with IBM on Wednesday. The companies say this partnership will help marketers analyse what people are doing on Facebook in order to locate potential customers, send them better targeted ads, and craft better marketing campaigns on other media too.

5. Here are all the brands that appear the most in “Avengers Age of Ultron.” There is a lot of product placement.

6. Wix.com was so happy with the success of its first Super Bowl ad that it is considering another one next year. The website building company is also exploring soccer sponsorships.

7. Marissa Mayer says Yahoo’s new search deal “will put more pressure on Microsoft to make the product better.” It looks like she really did drive a hard bargain.

8. Google has a secret “bench” program. It keeps top executives at the company even when they are not leading anything.

9. Keurig’s newest coffee machine has failed to take off. The company has cut its outlook for the year, blaming lacklustre interest in its Keurig 2.0 machine.

10. Chipotle’s flash ban on GMOs is totally backfiring. The move, which was initially praised, is being called “bad science” and “opportunistic.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.