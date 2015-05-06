The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This fun iPhone ad parody has a serious message about how addicted we are to tech. It imagines the iPhone 7 as an implant inserted directly into the brain.

2. This Prada ad was banned in the UK for having “inappropriately sexualized young women.” The double-page ad appeared in Vogue magazine.

3. Dwindling ad sales hurt News Corp’s revenue in the third quarter. Revenue fell 1% to $US2.06 billion, while net profit fell 52%.

4. News Corp has quietly launched a BuzzFeed competitor. It’s called “Internet Action Force.”

5. Elon Musk’s mum is the classy lady in the Virgin America ads. Maye Musk’s modelling portfolio dates back to the 1960s.

6. Millennial Media reported a sales drop and widening losses in its first quarter. The company’s CEO Michael Barrett said it is “entering its second quarter with a strong foundation.”

7. Rubicon Project grew revenue by 62% year on year its first quarter. The ad tech company also managed to narrow its net losses.

8. Burger King reportedly paid $US1 million to get its mascot in Floyd Mayweather’s entourage. Hundreds of people slammed Burger King on social media for getting its “King” brand ambassador to stand with Mayweather.

9. Twitter is expanding CFO Anthony Noto’s role to cover marketing, The Verge reports. The department previously reported to Kevin Weil, senior vice president of product.

10. This ad agency makes all its new employees climb Mount Fuji. Japanese holding group Dentsu has kept up the annual tradition since 1925.

