The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. YouTube is looking more TV-like by the day with original shows from Elle DeGeneres and Katy Perry. The new programming will be available on YouTube’s normal, ad-supported service and might help YouTube ditch its associations with hate and terror content.

2. Snapchat’s becoming a little less picky about its advertising partners. The company’s introduced self-service ad tools, which will open its fledgling ad platform to smaller businesses.

3. Mark Zuckerberg’s absolute control over Facebook is going to be challenged in the courts. Facebook shareholders have filed a lawsuit in the US to try and block his plan to create a new class of non-voting stock, which would concentrate his own majority voting rights.

4. P&G wants to save $US1 billion annually in its media budget and has shaken up its programmatic partners to make it happen. According to AdAge, P&G has ditched its programmatic tech provider AudienceScience for several operators like Neustar and The Trade Desk.

5. Facebook won’t be making its own VR content any more. Facebook-owned Oculus has closed down its Story Studio content production house, and will put $US50 million (£34 million) towards external content creators instead.

6. Pay TV is in serious decline as people opt for cheaper streaming services like Netflix. According to a UBS analyst note, that decline has recently sped up and will likely hurt the traditional TV industry.

7. Snapchat wants 2-3 short, original shows on its app every day. The company is working with a bunch of established media companies like NBC and ESPN, and wants each show to last up to five minutes.

8. Airbnb is looking for a new creative agency. TBWA\Chiat\Day has had the account since 2014, but won’t be re-pitching for Airbnb’s business, according to AdWeek.

9. Uber wants to establish more of a “brand voice” in advertising campaigns after a spate of negative headlines. According to Marketing Week, Fred Jones, general manager and head of cities at Uber, said the company would work on its messaging to customers and drivers this year.

10. The Financial Times is going to block anyone using an ad blocker. The newspaper will show a pop-up to registered users who have an ad blocker installed asking them to whitelist its site.

Get the latest Snap stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.