The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. These are the 20 richest people in ad tech, ranked by income. All of the execs in our rankings earned more than $US1 million in 2014.

2. Twitter has figured out the science behind the perfect hashtag. The best hashtags have the word “team” in them, according to Twitter’s research.

3. These 15 tech company logos have changed drastically since they started. Logos for tech brands including Yahoo, Google, and Apple have all evolved over the years.

4. These are the seven mistakes that led to McDonald’s downfall. New CEO Steve Easterbrook revealed his turnaround plan on Monday, following years of lagging sales and traffic.

5. Vice CEO Shane Smith says the new Vice TV network has already pre-sold three years of advertisements. The ad spots went to two of the largest ad agencies, Smith said.

6. MillerCoors is being slammed for marketing Blue Moon as craft beer. A craft beer drinker has filed a class action lawsuit against the brewer, claiming it tricked him into thinking the mass-produced wheat ale is craft beer.

7. Samsung’s latest ad is out. It’s eerily similar to recent Apple ads.

8. People are furious about where Starbucks’ Ethos bottled water comes from. The bottling plant Starbucks uses for Ethos in the west of the US is located in a country ranked in the “exceptional drought” category by the US Drought Monitor.

9. Snapchat, Twitter, and Facebook are at war over the future of news. Twitter even tried to buy media company Mic.

10. Comcast now has more internet subscribers than cable subscribers. The US’ largest cable provider revealed the stat during its latest quarterly earnings call.

