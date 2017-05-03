The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter has added lots of new shows to its live video network. The social media company has added 12 media partners including the NFL, BuzzFeed, and Live Nation.

2. Facebook and Google pull in a fifth of all ad revenue globally. According to Zenith’s annual report, Google is the biggest media owner in the world.

3. About.com has changed its name to Dotdash. The general interest site has splintered off over the last year into more focused standalone sites.

4. Facebook will report its Q1 earnings today, and will probably focus on video and Instagram growth. The company is close to the limit of how much money it can make from ads in the News Feed.

5. Interpublic’s top media executive, Henry Tajer, is leaving. Tajer is the chief executive of Mediabrands, and is leaving after only two years in the top job according to The Wall Street Journal.

6. A former Facebook executive said the company has been “lying through its teeth” about its ad targeting capabilities. Writing in The Guardian, former product manager Antonio Garcia-Martinez said recent controversy over Facebook reportedly identifying “depressed” teens was indicative of the platform’s influence.

7. Investor Mark Cuban said he recently bought Twitter stock because of its progress with artificial intelligence. Cuban told CNBC that the company had “got their act together” with machine learning, sending the stock up 5%.

8. YouTube’s getting a redesign. The makeover means new features can be added faster, and there’s also a “dark mode.”

9. Disney has launched a new network encompassing some of its Maker Studios brands and online properties, called Disney Digital Network. The network has around 300 channels and a combined audience of 1 billion, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

10. The New York Times wants to do a “Serial”-style podcast. The newspaper’s most recent podcast, “The Daily,” has 25 million downloads already, and now it wants to do more ambitious storytelling, according to AdAge.

