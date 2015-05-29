The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know before you head off for the weekend.

1. Get ready for Amazon milk and cereal. The company is reportedly planing an expansion into food products.

2. Here’s the case for how Apple could blow up the cable industry. Investment banking firm Pacific Crest Securities has a new report out on the future of TV.

3. This is everything Google announced at its annual developers’ conference. An update to Google Cardboard, Google Photos, and a new generation of Android.

4. Google also announced a new and updated set of monetisation tools for developers. AdExchanger has more.

5. This is how Dick Costolo deals with Wall Street calling for his head. The Twitter boss told the Re/code conference on Thursday that if anything, he over-communicates with the board.

6. This is the extreme diet and fitness regime executives at ad agency Viceroy Creative went on to star in a naked photo shoot. They ended up looking like underwear models.

7. Millennials don’t care about owning anything. That mindset is destroying traditional retail.

8. The world’s biggest brands could sue FIFA for millions in “wasted” marketing budgets. That’s according to Antony Marcou, managing director at sports marketing and technology group Sports Revolution.

9. Under Armour has has one huge advantage over Nike. Its rising star is Stephen Curry, whose basketball team the Golden State Warriors advanced to the NBA Finals on Wednesday — and the Curry One shoe is flying off the shelves.

10. Here’s everything we know about the electric car everyone thinks Apple is building. The initiative is reportedly code-named Project Titan.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

