The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. World Cup sponsor Visa has threatened FIFA. The company said in a statement that if FIFA does not clean up its act, “we will reassess our sponsorship.”

2. Here’s everything we know about Total Group, the sports marketing agency embroiled in the FIFA scandal. Two of its executives are in the US Department of Justice’s indictment.

3. Google has confirmed that a “buy” button is coming to search results. Google will be hoping the ability for consumers to buy products more easily will drive up the price of its search ads.

4. The Apple Watch might be killing Michael Kors. Predictions from analysts last year that Apple’s time piece might start crushing Michael Kors sales appear to already be coming true.

5. Mary Meeker’s annual presentation on the state of the web is out. You can view the full slideshow here.

6. This is everything we know about the new Apple TV service everyone expects to be announced in June. A new App Store, a cool remote, and more.

7. Adblock Plus has been ruled legal once again. The ad blocker was victorious in court in Germany on Wednesday against broadcasters who argued users should not be allowed to block ads on their sites, depriving them of revenue.

8. This is how European tech startups get featured at the top of Apple’s App Store. Several startups shared their app promotion secrets with Business Insider.

9. This is the reality of what plus-size models earn. Plus-size models are becoming more popular with brands, but a scout and booking agent tells us their shelf-life is far shorter than that of mainstream models.

10. BuzzFeed is planning an IPO. But CEO Jonah Peretti has not offered a timeline.

