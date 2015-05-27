The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Facebook/Burger King Burger King has turned around its business.

1. These are the 10 most valuable brands in the world. The annual WPP and Millward Brown BrandZ list is out.

2. Twitter is courting advertisers in China. It is making moves in the country even though the service is blocked there.

3. Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel says the company needs to IPO. An IPO will surely speed up its advertising developments.

4. These three charts explain why Microsoft almost paid $US55 billion to acquire Salesforce when it has the exact same product. What makes Salesforce really appealing is its ability to attract customers of all sizes.

5. Here is how Facebook is stealing vast chunks of YouTube’s business. We have the data from Socialbakers that shows how Facebook Video is gaining an edge on YouTube.

6. This is how Burger King has turned around its business to dominate fast food. The company recently passed Wendy’s to become the second-largest fast food burger company in America.

7. Here is the reason Disney CEO Bob Iger loves working with startups. Disney finds it “energizing.”

8. Vox Media has bought Kara Swisher’s tech trade publication Re/code. Its parent company Revere Digital was wholly acquired in an all-stock deal.

9. P&G has had its YouTube ads banned by the UK’s ad regulator The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA,) Marketing Week reports. The ASA said the video, which starred a YouTube vlogger giving a lip makeup tutorial, did not clearly signpost that the video’s purpose was for marketing.

10. The US Navy has picked a new agency after 15 years with one shop, Adweek reports. Young & Rubicam takes over from Lowe Campbell Ewald.

