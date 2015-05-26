The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

YouTube/Apple Apple design chief Jony Ive.

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Twitter has reportedly held talks to buy Flipboard. It’s not immediately clear why Twitter would want to buy the magazine-style article curation app.

2. Here’s what to expect from Google’s big conference this week. Expect watches, virtual reality, and a mystery Bluetooth device.

3. Apple’s Jony Ive just got a big promotion. He is now chief design officer.

4. Charter Communications is near an agreement to buy Time Warner Cable for $US195 a share. The announcement could happen as soon as today.

5. Alibaba is trying to kill the counterfeit goods trade. The Chinese e-commerce giant has been quietly testing a scheme to curb fakes at source by cultivating its own home-grown brands.

6. Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo has plans to take over America. And its chief merchandising officer told us about how the retailer is going to great lengths to attract male shoppers.

7. The unprecedented year of media agency reviews continues. BMW and Volkswagen have put their accounts up for review, Adweek reports.

8. McDonald’s new CEO Steve Easterbrook explained the reason the company divested its stake in Chipotle in 2006. He said, at the time, Chipotle had been a distraction.

9. Criteo’s president and COO explained to us why the company is one of the few star performers among the public ad tech companies right now. The company, which specialises in re-targeting, is profitable, growing, and has seen its stock rise almost 50% over the past year.

10. The iconic Walt Disney Pictures logo was changed for the “Tomorrowland” movie. The movie’s director replaced the logo with the skyline of the futuristic Tomorrowland because he “wanted to take you into the thing right away,” a co-visual effects supervisor on the film told Business Insider.

