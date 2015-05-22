The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

DeviantArt Disney is expanding its mobile tech to more parks.

1. Twitter’s CFO has explained why the company put the finance guy in charge of marketing. Anthony Noto said the board wanted to “elevate the importance of marketing as a key component of everything we do.”

2. The police report for Gravity4 CEO Gurbaksh Chahal’s arrest last year paints a picture of a man out of control. The ad tech entrepreneur was arrested last October after a woman he was dating said he had kicked her multiple times. A spokesperson from Gravity4 called the arrest report “frivolous and baseless” and “false.”

3. Disney is expanding its billion-dollar mobile technology to more parks. The technology that lets guests beat lines and pay for Mickey Mouse ears in its flagship resort in Florida will expand to other parks, the company’s chief operating officer said.

4. McDonald’s new CEO was grilled at the company’s shareholders’ meeting. Shareholders took Steve Easterbrook to task over wages, advertising, and its food.

5. Meet the 22-year-old blogger who gets paid up to $US15,000 for a single Instagram post. Danielle Bernstein runs personal style blog We Wore What.

6. Most Americans have never tried the most popular beer in the world. Chinese beer Snow has increased its sales volumes by 573% since 2005.

7. Google wants you to buy things straight from YouTube videos. It has introduced a new feature that lets advertisers list the goods they are selling alongside or within their video ads.

8. Olive Garden has put out a new commercial you wouldn’t really expect from the brand. It eschews its usual generic food shots for an emotional family-centered spot.

9. SunnyD has released a hilarious ad recreating the iconic ’90s rollerblading kids. Now they’re all grown up.

10. Wal-Mart shut down a parody website. It featured a horse standing in front of a Wal-Mart store — the sole content on the website.

