The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. This horrific Twitter ad shows why harassment is a threat to growth. It was created by an anonymous troll from 4Chan and slipped through Twitter’s automated ad approval process.

2. Google Map searches are turning up some wildly racist and creepy results. Google says it is working to fix the issue quickly.

3. American Eagle is making a huge change to win back teens. It has created a one-size-fits-all clothing brand.

4. Spotify announced new features on Wednesday. Those include a move into video streaming, and a playlist that automatically adapts the tempo to your jogging speed.

5. Facebook’s latest acqui-hire hints at its growing online publishing ambitions. The social network acquired Tugboat Yards, a California-based startup that provides tools for small to medium-sized web publishers to accept payments from their readers.

6. There’s a new Tumblr that re-imagines “Mad Men” characters working at a digital agency. The funny GIFs are pretty on-point.

7. SAP’s CEO says he doesn’t think Salesforce will be sold. Bill McDermott thinks the valuation is too large for a sale or merger to happen.

8. Gravity4 has announced it wants to acquire publicly traded ad tech company TradeDoubler for $US67.4 million in cash and stock. It comes just a week after Rocket Fuel rejected a takeover offer from Gravity4, saying the bid was “not credible.”

9. Target is beating Wal-Mart in the race to get customers back. Target’s solid Q1 earnings were in stark contrast with Wal-Mart, which missed Wall Street estimates.

10. Millennials are drinking wine instead of beer. The alcohol industry is freaking out.

