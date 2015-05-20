The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

KFC Colonel Sanders is back.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Adblock Plus has launched a mobile browser. That could prove a costly headache for companies like Google.

2. These are the hottest pre-IPO ad tech startups of 2015. These are the private companies that could be filing for an IPO or subject to acquisitions in the coming months.

3. The Pirate Bay has a new logo. It sends out a strong message to the authorities trying to shut it down.

4. These are the most-chosen brands in the world. Kantar Worldpanel has released its annual rankings of the biggest CPG brands.

5. Gurbaksh Chahal, the ad tech CEO ousted from Radium One after pleading guilty to domestic violence was arrested for allegedly kicking another woman. The San Francisco Business Times reports that Chahal allegedly attacked a woman he was dating and kicked her repeatedly in the leg.

6. KFC is making two big changes to beat the competition. It is bringing back its Colonel Sanders mascot to its advertising and giving its restaurants a clean new redesign.

7. Marissa Mayer has explained why it never made sense for Yahoo to merge with AOL. Yahoo doesn’t want to be in the business of helping other sites monetise, like AOL, she said.

8. Actor John Hamm has revealed what he thinks happened to his character Don Draper after the “Mad Men” finale. We won’t reveal any spoilers here.

9. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos has appointed the first woman to a highly coveted role. Maria Renz is the new technical advisor to the CEO, or his “shadow.”

10. Pinterest has announced a whole series of updates to its advertising product including new video Promoted Pins. The company told Business Insider it has “the best kind of business model.”

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

