The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. Our ranking of the most creative women in advertising is out. The ranking includes creatives from Anomaly LA, TBWA\Chiat\Day, Saatchi & Saatchi, and more.

2. Four consulting companies are at the top of Ad Age’s ranking of the 10 largest agencies. It’s the first time that Accenture, PwC, IBM and Deloitte are all in the ranking just behind WPP, Omnicom, Publicis Groupe, Interpublic and Dentsu.

3. WPP will spend $US200 million on Snapchat this year. That’s more than double what the agency spent last year.

4. How Converse is using niche talent to market the Chuck. The iconic shoe turned 100 years old in 2017.

5. Facebook’s connected TV advertising efforts aren’t seeing much enthusiasm. The social network has been testing selling ads through Roku TV and Apple TV but many studios and networks are reluctant to hand over any bit of their video ad business, according to Ad Age.

6. Bloomberg is creating an ad-supported news network just for Twitter. The 24/7 network, called Bloomberg TickTock, will launch in fall, Ad Week reported.

7. Facebook admitted it shouldn’t have helped advertisers reach emotionally “insecure” teens. The social network reportedly showed one of Australia’s biggest banks how to target vulnerable teens on the network.

8. Microsoft hired the former commissioner of the FTC to get ready for the upcoming changes in EU privacy regulation. Julie Brill will join the Seattle-based company in summer, according to Ad Age.

9. Ad spending around original digital programming has doubled in the past two years. An IAB report places 2017 ad spend around original digital video programming at $US4.4 million, Ad Week reported.

10. Nordstrom puts its $US70 million media budget up for review. The last review was in late 2014 when it moved the account from Omnicom to WPP, according to Ad Week.

