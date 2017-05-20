The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. Facebook plans to stream live Major League Baseball games this season. The first of 20 broadcasts in the U.S. begins tonight at 7:10 featuring the Reds and the Rockies.

2. Despite streaming’s growth and falling ratings, advertisers just can’t quit TV. Here are four surprising reasons why.

3. Twitter has hired an ad tech veteran to beef up its advertising products. Bruce Falck, who recently served as CEO of the ad-buying-software firm Turn, will look to help Twitter reverse its recent ad revenue slowdown, reports the Wall Street Journal.

4. Google made a big show of its push into augmented reality at its I/O conference this week. The company’s long-gestating Tango product is getting closer to running on more Android phones.

5. Pinterest is providing advertisers more data. Brands have been clamoring for more transparency into how their Pinterest ads have been performing, reports Adweek.

6. Verizon has delayed a specially developed commercial for “Saturday Night Live.” The ad, which was scripted by SNL’s staff, may appear next season, reports Variety.

7. The CW rolled out another super hero series, as well as a reboot of the 1980s soap “Dynasty” at its upfront event in New York Thursday. That event wrapped up a week of presentations to ad buyers, reports Campaign.

8.Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes has died. The controversial media figure, who was ousted from the network last summer, was 77.

9. Longtime Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly said an army of women help lead to Ailes’ takedown. Kelly, who recently joined NBC, discussed her relationship with Ailes in her recent memoir.

10. Despite Facebook’s video growth, YouTube is still the best place for publishers to make money. Media companies are patiently awaiting for Facebook’s video ad business to take off, reports Digiday.

