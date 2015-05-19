The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Universal Studios Michael Fassbender plays ‘Steve Jobs’ in Aaron Sorkin’s movie about Apple.

1. Google has 100 people working on a project so secretive, most of them can only reveal their first names. The team is working to combat ad fraud.

2. People are speculating that Google might be trying to kill Windows Phone by cutting off ad revenue to its apps. Mobile app developers on the Windows Phone platform have been reporting a sharp drop-off in revenue from Google’s AdMob ad network. Google says it is “actively investigating and working to fix this.”

3. Billion-dollar unicorn Taboola has just raised more millions in funding. The multi-million dollar investment comes from China’s biggest website, Baidu.

4. Coke is so proud of its 1971 ad that appeared in the finale of “Mad Men” that it has repeated it again and again over the years. The iconic “Hilltop” ad has returned in many forms.

5. Starbucks has teamed up with Spotify to turn its baristas into DJs. The streaming service is giving premium accounts to Starbucks’ 150,000 employees in the US to allow them to create in-store playlists.

6. An ex-Facebook intern has described what it was like to meet Mark Zuckerberg. “It was intense because he just spews wisdom at you,” she told Business Insider.

WPP has acquired a majority stake in UK-based sports marketing agency Two Circles. Following the deal, Two Circles will become part of WPP’s newly-created sports rights agency ESP Properties, which is already working with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team and Manchester City FC.

8. One of the worst-tasting beer brands is mysteriously beating the rest of the industry. Corona sales are soaring.

9. Adding a buy button that lets people buy things directly for Google looks like it will be a big win for the company. Analysts say a buy button would help Google counter competition from Amazon and Alibaba.

10. The “Steve Jobs” trailer provides the first look at Michael Fassbender as Apple’s co-founder. Seth Rogen plays Steve Wozniak.

