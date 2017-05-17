The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Jelly Twitter cofounder Biz Stone.

1. The TV upfronts continues stateside and ABC, like NBC on Monday, has resurrected some classic shows to keep advertisers interested. The network announced a reboot of “Roseanne” and a comeback for “American Idol” on Tuesday.

2. Facebook is refunding cash to marketers after admitting to another measurement error. This time, Facebook wrongly reported how many people clicked through to an advertiser’s site or app through its video carousel ad units.

3. Twitter cofounder Biz Stone is rejoining the company after a six-year absence. Stone sold his startup Jelly to Pinterest, and will now “guide the company culture” at Twitter.

4. The lawyer who helped exposed sexual harassment at Fox News has said its parent company, 21st Century Fox, is “not fit” to take over Sky. Lisa Bloom represents three women now suing Fox, and met Ofcom last week to oppose the deal.

5. Advertisers are pulling back from targeting US Latinos in case they offend supporters of Donald Trump, according to a trade group representing Hispanic agencies. The group said it had seen four businesses dial down Hispanic marketing efforts since Trump became president, according to The Financial Times.

6. Instagram copied Snapchat again, this time by adding 3D filters which people can superimpose onto their faces in selfies. The virtual effects include a flower crown and rabbit ears among others, but there are no plans to open these up for advertisers yet.

7. Google is going to show off a new headset at its I/O developers event this week, according to Variety. Unlike the Oculus Rift headset, the device is reportedly mobile, meaning it doesn’t need to be wired to a PC to work.

8. Facebook’s attempts to flag fake news on its platform might be exacerbating the problem. One fake news producer said the company’s attempts to discourage people from sharing one of his false stories actually drove up traffic.

9. McDonald’s will pull an ad about a child and his dead father. The fast food giant will now no longer show the spot, after apologizing earlier this week.

10. In a neat collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Research UK, Shazam had trouble recognising certain songs. The app took time to remember songs people asked it to identify and, when it did, invited people to donate.

