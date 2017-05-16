The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. Fox and NBC went on the offensive against digital during the TV upfronts on Monday. Both are partnering with analytics firm Moat to guarantee ad viewers on both TV and digital.

2. NBC slammed Google and its brand safety problems during its upfront presentation. Chairman of ad sales Linda Yaccarino said advertisers “never have to worry about showing up next to something objectionable” with TV ads.

3. Snapchat is making its new camera effects available to advertisers. Brands can buy targeted Lenses for a specific location for the first time, and World Lenses, which show virtual effects superimposed on the real world.

4. Hackers have got hold of “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and are threatening to release it early unless Disney pays up. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the company was working with federal investigators.

5. McDonald’s has said sorry for upsetting people with an ad showing a boy discovering something in common with his dead father — a shared love of the chain’s Filet-O-Fish. People felt the ad exploited child bereavement.

6. AB InBev is investing $US2 billion into its own operations to fight back against rising competition from craft beer and soft drinks. According to AdAge, the brewer will spend the money branching out into sparkling water, tea, and on its own craft beer brands.

7. Kelvin MacKenzie, former editor and columnist at British newspaper the Sun, has now left after comparing mixed race footballer Ross Barkley to a gorilla. The furore happened as another entity controlled by the Murdoch family, 21st Century Fox, tries to buy the rest of Sky.

8. Facebook has been fined €150 million ($US165 million) in France for “unfair” user tracking, and collecting user data without a “legal basis”. Commission Nationale de l’Informatique et des Libertés said Facebook didn’t give people sufficient warning.

9. YouTube TV has added more TV channels like BBC America, AMC, and IFC among others. YouTube TV is a paid service that lets you watch live and recorded TV, and it’s yet another way for people to ditch expensive cable services.

10. HBO comic John Oliver has upped his efforts to lobby the FCC to keep strong net neutrality rules. Chairman Ajit Pai plans to overturn current rules, and Oliver established gofccyourself.com so people could flood the FCC with comments.

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.