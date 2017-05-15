The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

US Marine Corps The US Marine Corps has shown a female marine in combat for the first time in an ad.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know from the world of advertising today.

1. It’s the US TV upfronts this week, where networks will try and sell their wares at a time when people are ditching cable packages. NBC is trying to lure in advertisers by reviving “Will and Grace,” which hasn’t been on screens for the last decade.

2. Dentsu Aegis’ profit growth has slowed after its EMEA business slowed down. First quarter profits grew 3.1%, compared to 10.7% a year ago, according to Campaign.

3. Google will remove ads from individual pages that violate its brand safety rules, but not entire sites. The rule change will probably benefit smaller publishers which suffer when ads are pulled from their whole site.

4. The US chain restaurant business is in serious decline, with sales dropping and some outlets filing for bankruptcy. Experts think consumers have too many options.

5. Aldi has a billion-dollar expansion plan for the US, and that should terrify Walmart. The discount supermarket will slash prices, expand its footprint, and add 400 stores by the end of the year.

6. Heineken has launched a non-alcoholic beer called “Heineken 0.0”, because more people want beer that won’t get them drunk. The European market for non-alcoholic drinks grew 5% between 2010 and 2015.

7. Snapchat’s parent company Snap actually beat on earnings, according to some analysts. Analysts affiliated with Snap’s underwriters gave lower revenue forecasts averaging $US138.4 million, and Snap’s revenue came in at $US149.6 million.

8. Twitter’s director of media product Jinen Kamdar has left the company to become BuzzFeed’s vice president of product. He had been at Twitter since 2010.

9. The Guardian is about to make as much revenue from paying members as advertising. Editor Katherine Viner told The Financial Times that the newspaper has 230,000 members who pay at least £5 a month, plus 185,000 digital and print subscribers, and 190,000 one-off contributors.

10. The US Marines have released an ad starring a female Marine to try and change the perception that it’s the least welcoming branch of the armed forces. The shows a female Marine moving through ice-cold water in full combat gear.

Get the latest Google stock price here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.