The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

1. There’s a new Tumblr that will strike fear into conference organisers. “Congrats, you have an all male panel!” is its name.

2. Netflix is in talks to enter China’s booming online video market. The company is reportedly in talks with Jack Ma-backed Wasu Media.

3. Facebook is blowing past Google in this critical area. Morgan Stanley says Facebook is on track to start winning more new mobile ad dollars than Google.

4. Coca-Cola wants to fund the next billion dollar startup. Coke’s “Founders” platform aims to grow startups into self-sustaining businesses of their own.

5. Netflix is not completely ruling out broadcasting lives ports. “Never say never,” said Netflix content boss Ted Sandaros.

6. “Pretty soon” we will have implants instead of smartwatches. That’s according to one of Unilever’s top marketing executives, Marc Mathieu.

7. Following Google’s lead, Microsoft is updating Bing’s search algorithm to favour websites that are mobile friendly. When Google made this change last month, experts dubbed the move “mobile-geddon” because it would affect so many businesses. Bing’s change will likely be less tectonic, however, because any business that plans on changing their website probably already did.

8. Marketing software company Percolate just raised $US40 million in a funding round. Now it believes it can take on Oracle and Salesforce.

9. Dish has a big plan to take on AT&T, Verizon, and Google. It wants to become a wireless carrier.

10. Ad management platform Sizmek has acquired mobile demand-side platform StrikeAd for $US11.7 million, AdExchanger reports. “They will fill the void from a media acquisition perspective for us,” Sizmek’s general manager of global product sales Mike Caprio said.

