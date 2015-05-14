The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Michael Yarish/AMC The final ever episode of ‘Mad Men’ is approaching.

Good morning. Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Yahoo’s head of sales is out. Kevin Gentzel has left barely seven months after signing on with the company.

2. The final ever trailer for “Mad Men” has been released. It’s quite a nostalgic, weepy affair.

3. Mobile ads are sucking up 10-50% of consumers’ data plans, according to a startup called Shine. It has developed a mobile ad blocker — and claims to have the support of major carriers, which means the software could become hugely popular.

4. Google has lost its PR boss to Uber. It comes at a time when the two companies are increasingly becoming rivals.

5. Netflix says live sports and award shows are going to be the “saving grace” of TV. Ted Sandaros, Netflix’s chief content officer says linear TV is going to become “even more linear.”

6. Wal-Mart is launching a subscription shopping service to take on Amazon. It will cost $US50 a year, less than Amazon Prime.

7. Ad tech company Rocket Fuel has rejected a $US350 million takeover bid from rival firm Gravity4. Rocket Fuel said the offer was not “credible.”

8. Twitter just made it harder to figure out how many inactive users it has. The company has stopped disclosing the percentage of its users who take “no discernible user action” on the app, making it harder for observers to figure out whether its core user base is growing or dying.

9. There’s a new ad out for the new McDonald’s Hamburglar. It’s kind of weird.

10. A stay-at-home mum who makes t-shirts in her garage has accused Target of stealing one of her designs. It’s for her most popular shirt, a black tank top with an American flag and the hashtag #merica on the front.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.