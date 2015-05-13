The 10 things in advertising you need to know today

Good morning! Here’s everything you need to know in the world of advertising today.

1. Verizon is buying AOL for $US4.4 billion. Here’s why AOL thinks it makes sense.

2. We asked ad execs what they thought about the deal. The feedback was extremely mixed.

3. Investors think a bidding war will erupt over AOL. They think $US4.4 billion won’t be enough.

4. The ad tech sector looks an awful lot like a bubble that just popped. There hasn’t been an IPO in months.

5. Facebook’s long-rumoured direct-to-Facebook publishing deal has finally been announced. It’s called Facebook Instant and launch partners include The New York Times, BuzzFeed, and the BBC.

6. Twitter just moved to a new office in Canada. We have photos of the launch party and what the Toronto HQ looks like.

7. Here’s how Apple’s retail chief Angela Ahrendts spends her millions. She was the highest-paid female executive in the US last year.

8. Streaming services are really convincing people to ditch cable. And it’s only going to get worse, according to a new report from research firm MoffettNathanson.

9. Radio Shack’s name is being auctioned off for $US15 million. The high bidder is an affiliate of the Standard General hedge fund, which acquired 1,740 RadioShack stores in April, according to Adrienne Walker of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo.

10. Mobile ad network Millennial Media has announced a “100% viewability” guarantee for in-app ads, Adweek reports. The company says it will also extend the guarantee to programmatic and mobile display ads soon too.

